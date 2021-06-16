ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC, has fixed date for the conduct of the 2022 governorship election in Osun State.

According to the commission’s statement which gave details of “Timetable and Schedule of Activities for Osun State Governorship Election”, the election is fixed for July 16, 2022.

The timetable, signed by Rose Oriaran-Anthony, INEC Secretary, said notice of elections and every other build ups would begin on February 15, 2022.

She said that collection of Form EC9 (formerly CF001) and EC9B (formerly CF002) for the election by political parties on INEC website would be on February 16, 2022, adding that February 16 to March 12, 2022 is fixed for political parties to conduct their primaries and resolve disputes that may arise from them.

“The tenure of the Governor of Osun State will expire on the 26th November 2022. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Section 25 (7) and (8) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), the earliest date for the Election into the office of the Governor, Osun State, shall be the 28 June, 2022 and the latest date for the Election shall be 27 October, 2022.

“By virtue of the provisions of Section 178 (2) of the Constitution and Section 25 (8) of the Electoral Act, Election into the office of a. State Governors shall hold not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of the office.

“The Commission is by virtue of Section 30 (1) of the Electoral Act, expected to issue Notice of the Election not later than 90 days before the date of the Election.

“This is in exercise of the powers conferred on INEC by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1959 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and of all other powers enabling it in that behalf,” the notice read in parts”, part of the statement read.

It also listed March 25, 2022, as the date for the publication of personal particulars (EC9) and April 8 as the last day for the withdrawal/replacement of candidates by political parties.

The notice also stated April 17, 2020, as the date for the official commencement of campaigns by parties.