The operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun State have arrested a woman identified as Omolara Solanke for allegedly obtaining ₦2.6 million from a political office seeker, Razaq Salami, under false pretences.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of NSCDC, Daniel Adigun, in Osogbo, the suspect promised to assist Mr Salami, who was contesting the post of councillor, to win election.

Ms Solanke alongside five others “took the victim to a town in Ekiti State where the sum was obtained from him, after which they fled.”

“After several failed attempts to get in touch with the fraudsters, Rasaq lodged a complaint with the anti-fraud unit of the corps in Ekiti State, where investigation into the alleged crime began.

“The anti-fraud unit of NSCDC, Osun command, was contacted to track the suspects. In the process, Omolara Solanke was apprehended.

“The NSCDC boss in Osun State, Commandant Emmanuel Ocheja, through the anti-fraud unit, handed over the suspect to the Ekiti command of the corps for further investigation and possible prosecution,” the statement read.