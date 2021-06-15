ADVERTISEMENT

The Ondo State Government has commended the technology-driven Edo State Internal Revenue Service, (EIRS), describing it as top notch.

Segun Enikuomehin, Director Ondo State Internal Revenue, who made the commendation on Monday in Benin, said he led his team to Edo to understudy the seamless EIRS revenue administration system.

Mr Enikuomehin said members of his team were in the state to gain knowledge from the EIRS blueprint on tax reforms and management, with plans to create “our own seamless revenue administration.”

”Ondo State Internal Revenue Service team is here to understudy how to run a seamless tax process.

“Alhough the process is still ongoing and open for improvement, we are building upon use of technology to drive the revenue process which follows best global practices for both establishments and allows taxpayers to pay from the comfort of their homes,” he said.

He praised the EIRS Executive Chairman for having a dedicated and versatile management team which satisfactorily took them through the Edo Revenue Administration Service (ERAS) process.

Receiving the tax experts, EIRS Executive Chairman, Igbinidu Inneh, gave insight into the workings of Edo ERAS.

According to him “ERAS is a technological process which birthed owing to the need to efficiently manage revenue administration using technology.

“It is a system that seamlessly warehouses different revenue solutions across different revenue streams which helps to capture, profile, assess, notify and enables individual or corporate taxpayers settle taxes.

Mr Inneh noted that ERAS which was ranked one of the best in sub Saharan Africa, was 100 per cent intellectual property of the EIRS built to manage and automate the entire revenue generation spectrum in Edo.

He added that “the IT solution which has further improved IGR performance, consists of central system, revenue system and mobile system, all geared towards ease of data tracking, tax settlement, electronic treasury receipting and MDAs certificate approvals.”

On hand to share the Service’s experiences and successes achieved thus far with the deployment of ERAS were the Secretary to the Revenue Service, Lilian Giwa-Amu; Executive Director, Other Revenue, Okodugha Emmanuel; and the Head, ICT Department, Aliu Ehizojie.

They variously respectively shared insights on the informal sector, consumption tax, enforcement activities, local government harmonized taxes/ levies and a complete understanding of the ERAS process.

