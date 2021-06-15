ADVERTISEMENT

A 45-year-old man, Kayode Adeyanju, has been arrested in Lagos for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said in a statement on Monday that the victim reported the case to the police.

The suspect was arrested last week at Tinubu Estate, Ibeshe, Ikorodu area of Lagos.

“The survivor personally reported the case at Ipakodo Police Station, Ikorodu on the 7th June, 2021, after her horrible ordeal in the hands of her father and the Police operatives arrested the suspect,” the police said.

It is unclear for how long the suspect has been raping his daughter before the minor made a complaint to the police.

There have been several reports of rape and sexual abuse cases in the past, one of the most recent involving a popular nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka popularly known a Baba Ijesha.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how over 91 rape cases were recorded in Lagos State between January and February, amongst other gender based violence.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, condemned the act and directed that the case be transferred to the Gender Unit of the Command for further investigation.

In another operation, the police said they arrested seven suspected cultists at a hotel in Igbekele Morogbo, Lagos State.

Mr Adejobi said the police received a tip-off that “some boys suspected to be cultists were holding a meeting in the hotel.”

The suspects include Hameed Salami, 35; Ogunlade Adewale, 30; Sunday Ogbemudia, 36; Okekunle Segun, 26; Imole Kingsley, 23; Rasak Lekan, 26; and Osuya Innocent, 23.

Items recovered from them include one locally made pistol, two live cartridges, one axe, and assorted charms, police said.

The statement added that the case has been transferred to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for investigation.