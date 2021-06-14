The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday,inaugurated a 110-bed Maternal and Child Centre (MCC) in Epe, towards curbing maternal and infant mortality.

Speaking during the unveiling, Mr Sanwo-Olu said the four-floor, 110 bed-Maternal Child Centre was another essential facility for safe childbirth and the reduction of maternal and infant mortality.

He said the full-equipped MCC in Epe was a clear demonstration of his administration’s seriousness about the war against maternal and child mortality.

According to him, in the last two years, government has shown great commitment to the improvement of maternal and child health indices in the state.

”Our overarching goal is to eradicate infant and child mortality in our state, while our women must nolon ger die while giving life.

”We remain unwaveringly committed to this goal and this Centre is the fourth MCCs delivered by this administration with the ones already commissioned in Badagry, Eti-Osa and Igando.

”We are not done, our plan is to build maternal child centres across the state, to expose expectant mothers to the best pre- and post-natal care by professional health workers using modern and state of the art facilities.

”There is no better time than now to put an end to preventable maternal and child deaths – with technological advancement, modern equipment and well-trained health workers.

“The process of bringing life into existence should no longer lead to the loss of another life,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said that apart from emergency services, the MCC was a secondary public health facility that would provide all services related to reproductive issues.

According to him, this includes: obstetrics; gynecology; pediatrics; family planning, immunisation, laboratory services and radiology.

He urged all expectant and future mothers within Epe Local Government and its environs to make use of the facility and avoid patronising unregistered birth homes.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said his government would leave no stone unturned to provide fully equipped modern health facilities all over Lagos State.

”Where necessary, we will build new health facilities; where appropriate, we will renovate and upgrade existing health facilities.

”You can be rest assured that all over Lagos, our health facilities will be fully equipped and staffed to meet the health needs of all Lagosians – this is our promise.

”This centre with its modern equipment has been made possible through taxpayers’ money; your money.

”You must, therefore, see it as your property and safeguard it because it is an essential facility that has been provided to save lives and promote your well-being,” he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said the MCC, Epe, began

on May 19 and had since registered about 590 expectant mothers, with 100 babies delivered.

Mr Abayomi said government would employ another 20 nurses and 10 doctors to join the current 20 nurses and nine doctors in the facility.

He said services rendered in the facility include emergency services, obstetrics, gynecology, laboratory services/blood bank, radiology/sonography, pediatrics, family planning and immunisation.

Abiodun Tobun, the lawmaker representing Epe Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, thanked the state government for completing the MCC in Epe.

Mr Tobun said the community was ready to collaborate with the government and take responsibility of the facility.

Also, Segun Olulade, a former lawmaker representing Epe Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, , said the facility was significant and showed that development was taking place in the state.

(NAN)