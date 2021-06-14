ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee in Ogun, on Monday, announced the death of its Treasurer, Adekunbi Banjoko.

The party, in a statement issued by its Caretaker Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, and made available to journalists in Abeokuta said Mr Banjoko died in the early hours of Monday.

Mr Oladunjoye described the late treasurer as a devout Christian, seasoned politician and former Secretary to Sagamu Local Government,” he said.

“Until his death, he was also a member of Ogun Board of Public Health,” he said, adding that he served the party diligently, humbly and to the best of his ability.

“He will surely be missed by our members in the state working committee of the party,” he said.

Mr Oladunjoye prayed God to grant APC members, his family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss.

(NAN)