Yorubaland needs a united and depoliticised Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, for effective protection of their territory from invaders, a socio-cultural group, Majeobaje, has said.

Akintayo Akin-Deko, the Convener, Majeobaje Group, made the submission while speaking with journalists after a meeting, tagged ‘Majeobaje Rountable’, held on Sunday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Majeobaje Roundtable was attended by representatives of the various Yoruba groups, including that of Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission.

Mr Akin-Deko said that from the extensive deliberations at the meeting, many expressed their displeasure at the operations and management of Amotekun.

He begged the governors and elders to leave the operations of Amotekun outside the purview of the government.

“We can see the politics in the whole management of Amotekun. The governors have their political leaders and agenda. Yorubaland needs a united and depoliticised Amotekun,” he said.

“So we are not happy the way it is being run and we are going to keep pressure on the governors, on our leaders to make sure Amotekun works as an independent unit.”

Despite the establishment of Amotekun by the six south-west states, kidnappings and herdsmen attacks have continued in the region.

Mr Akin-Deko stressed that Yoruba groups need to unite at a critical period like this, to ensure they speak with one voice and protect their territory from invaders.

“If you are Fulani and you are a law-abiding citizen of Yorubaland, we are honour-bound as Omoluabi to protect you with our own lives.

“Our anger is against non-Omoluabis, illegal herdsmen and anybody who try to destroy welfare of the Yorubas. What happened in Igangan was obviously the death of innocent people in Yorubaland,” he said.

The convener said that their intention was to evolve a self-defence measure towards finding out who perpetrated the Igangan massacre and get justice for the victims.

He said the measures will also bring relief to the children of the victims, their widows and help in the rehabilitation of the affected communities.

Oladokun Oladiran, the Convener, Igangan Development Advocates, commended the Majeobaje group for bringing other groups in Yorubaland together towards forging a united voice.

Mr Oladiran, who acknowledged that invaders are on the prowl, called on the people to be more proactive and ready to protect their territory and their families.

“So, there should be a way for us to motivate ourselves, educate ourselves, enlighten ourselves, so that we will not be caught unawares.

“I hope that we have some governmental stakeholders in this gathering who have listening ears and ready to act,” he said.

He called on the people not to depend, rely or wait for government’s intervention, urging them to unite towards protecting their territory.

According to him, “My take home lesson is that the onus is on us to protect our territories and families.” (NAN)