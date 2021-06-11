ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos say they are unaware of any planned protest on June 12 in the state and urged Lagosians to move on with their daily businesses.

This is contained in a statement released on Friday by Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson.

There have been calls for protests against bad governance, insecurity, killings, and the gag of the media by the Nigerian government to coincide with the June 12 Democracy Day event.

“The Lagos State Police Command wishes to state clearly that it is not aware of any planned protest in Lagos State to commemorate the 2021 Democracy Day on Saturday, 12th June, 2021,” the police said in the statement.

The Lagos police added that there is no “sit-at-home” order in the state, contrary to rumours in the public space that people should stay at home on Democracy Day.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, therefore appeals to members of the public to disregard any sit-at-home order called by certain groups which is being circulated in the social media and go about their lawful businesses as the police and other security agencies have made necessary arrangement to maintain law and order across the state, ” the police said.

June 12 is a day set aside by the government to celebrate the restoration of democracy in the country.

It was a day in honour of Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, who later died in military detention.

In 2018, Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria moved Democracy Day from its earlier May 29 date to June 12.

Call for protests

Several Nigerians, including organised groups such as agitators for Yoruba Nation have called for peaceful rallies across Nigeria against bad governance and insecurity.

Nigerian youth in different states also teamed up to coordinate the June 12 peaceful protests.

The protest is expected to hold in states including Lagos, Kano, Oyo, Osun, Cross River, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Abia Akwa Ibom, Delta and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

While right to peaceful assembly is a fundamental human right, the Nigerian government under Mr Buhari has been known in the past to crack down on such gatherings deemed confrontational by state officials.