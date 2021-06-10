ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Oyo State on Thursday embarked on a show of force in major areas of the state following reports of an invasion by armed bandits.

Briefing journalists at the end of the patrol, the state Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, said the patrol was to let the public be aware that their safety was the primary responsibility of the police.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there had been suspicion that armed bandits had invaded the state to cause crisis.

NAN reports that the police started the show of force from the command’s headquarters at Eleyele, Ibadan, through Egbeda, Monatan, Akinyele, Moniya, Beere, Agodi-Gate, Olodo, Iwo Road, among others.

Mrs Onadeko said there was no truth in the rumour that suspected bandits had invaded major towns, warning that unfounded rumours would not do anybody good in the society.

According to her, the police and other sister security agencies in the state, in collaboration with the local hunters and vigilance groups, are working to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.

She called on the citizens of the state to stop creating unnecessary fear in the public and provide credible information for the police to act upon.

“Go about your normal businesses; even, the June 12 issue, the police and other security agencies are working harmoniously together with non-state actors to ensure that the state is safe,” Mr Onadeko said.

In an interview with NAN, the Head of Akinyele Livestock Market, Muhammed Sugaba, said that there was calm and no ethnic discrimination in the market.

Mr Sugaba said there was peaceful coexistence, among various ethnic groups in the market, assuring the residents of a continuous relationship among the people in the market.

Also, Dauda Alamu, Chairman of the Goat Sellers Association, Akinyele Market, said they were impressed and felt secured with the patrol of the police in the state.

(NAN)