The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has unveiled its flag-bearers for the July 24 local council elections in the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) rolled out the timetable and guidelines to conduct elections into the 20 Local Governments and the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.
The PDP’s list of chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates released on Tuesday night was signed by the party’s Chairman, Adedeji Doherty, and the Secretary, Muiz Dosunmu.
See the list below (chairmanship/vice-chairmanship candidates):
1. Agbado-Okeodo: Richard Osagie/Jimoh Ibrahim
2. Agboyi Ketu: Oluwole Dahunsi/Joy Ashinze
3. Agege: Azeez Adebiyi/Yusuf Adamu
4. Ajeromi: Tajudeen Balogun/Azuonye Nkepadobi
5. Alimosho: Aduragbemi Oyebade/Olusola Joseph
6. Amuwo-Odofin: Adedayo Adesoye/Fortune Chijioke
7. Apapa: Deley Bandaki/Samuel Emmanuel
8. Apapa-Iganmu: Albert Olorunwa/Moses Aderoju
9. Ayobo-Ipaja: Ben Arulogun/Talabi Olasunbo
10. Badagry Central: Honfonvu Denagan/Folashade Kuti-Balogun
11. Badagry West: Abraham Kolawole/Bolaji Awesu
12. Bariga: Ibrahim Tijani/David Aina
13. Coker-Aguda: Akeem Animashaun/Modupe Adeyemi
14. Egbe-Idimu: Muyiwa Bajulaye/Olorunfunmi Sulaimon
15. Ejigbo: Rasheed Otegbola/Grace Solomon
16. Epe: Sidikat Nekuleyi/Abiodun Lawal
17. Eredo: Stephen Okoya/Anike Adesina
18. Eti-Osa: Lasisi Jinadu/ThankGod/Bardagha
19. Eti-Osa East: Bolaji Akinpelu/Suwebat Sholarin
20. Iba Kolawole Ageyin/Bello Muhammed
21. Ibeju Lekki: Olumide Komolafe/Ismail Lazees
22. Ifako-Ijaiye: Kolawole Uyi/Oladele Oyekanmi
23. Ifelodun: Omogbolahan Ijaola/Ikechukwu Edna
24. Igando-Ikotun: Olatunde Olatokun/Pius Omoorantan
25. Igbogbo Baiyeku: Oyesanya Adeboye/Ibrahim Afinju
26. Ijede: Lookman Apina/Gideon Ogini
27. Ikeja: Femi Folorunsho/John Nwabueze
28. Ikorodu Central: Hassan Babatunde/Abolore Oyesanya
29. Ikorodu North: Raji Omotayo/MondayEgheleme
30. Ikorodu West: Olumide Lawal/Hammed Alabi
31. Ikosi Ejinrin: Rasheed Raji/Matthew Ajayi
32. Ikosi/Isheri: Nurudeen Orosiji/Titilayo Adetayo
33. Ikoyi/Obalende: Anthony Bourdillon/Ahmad Mohammed
34. Imota: Fatai Ogunfolabi/William Ikpedu
35. Iru, Victoria Island: Olumide Thompson/Oluwatosin Adeniyi
36. Isolo: Tajudeen Bamgboye/Goodman Ahivekwe
37. Itire-Ikate: Oyewola Bakare/Odegua Osagie
38. Kosofe: Adelekan Abdulrauf/Rebecca Akindolie
39. Lagos Island: Olusegun Ajibade/ Lateef Adele
40. Lagos Island East: Agboola Odunfa/Bright Gbolahan
41. Lagos Mainland: Abiodun Fakoya/Njoku Cosmos
42. Lekki: Ismail Shugu/Mustau Ipaye
43. Mosan Okunola: O. Oduwole/Omotola Ojo
44. Mushin: Saheed Elegbede/Chiamaka Peter
45. Odi-Olowo: Olakunle Solaja/Bolatito Oshifala
46. Ojo: Olajide Oniyide/Patience Borisade
47. Ojodu: Sunday Shodolamu/Modupe Ajayi
48. Ojokoro: Stephen Akerele/ Tawakalitu Ajao
49. Olorunda: Qudus Olagoro/Akonasu Gbedozin
50. Onigbongbo: Ayodeji Omotosho/Evelyn Salami
51. Oriade: Olajide Kujenyo/Sylvester Onwurah
52. Orile Agege: Wasiu Akintoye/Rasheedat Bello
53. Oshodi: Rilwan Akinbiyi/AdepojuTiamiyu
54. Oto Awori: Wasiu Olayiwola/Michael Abel
55. Somolu: Fatai Ghazal/ Olawale Akanni
56. Surulere: Tokunbo Ogunade/Augusta Ogar
57. Yaba: Solomon Hungbeji/Maria Aladetan.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post