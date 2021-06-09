The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has unveiled its flag-bearers for the July 24 local council elections in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) rolled out the timetable and guidelines to conduct elections into the 20 Local Governments and the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state.

The PDP’s list of chairmanship and vice-chairmanship candidates released on Tuesday night was signed by the party’s Chairman, Adedeji Doherty, and the Secretary, Muiz Dosunmu.

See the list below (chairmanship/vice-chairmanship candidates):

1. Agbado-Okeodo: Richard Osagie/Jimoh Ibrahim

2. Agboyi Ketu: Oluwole Dahunsi/Joy Ashinze

3. Agege: Azeez Adebiyi/Yusuf Adamu

4. Ajeromi: Tajudeen Balogun/Azuonye Nkepadobi

5. Alimosho: Aduragbemi Oyebade/Olusola Joseph

6. Amuwo-Odofin: Adedayo Adesoye/Fortune Chijioke

7. Apapa: Deley Bandaki/Samuel Emmanuel

8. Apapa-Iganmu: Albert Olorunwa/Moses Aderoju

9. Ayobo-Ipaja: Ben Arulogun/Talabi Olasunbo

10. Badagry Central: Honfonvu Denagan/Folashade Kuti-Balogun

11. Badagry West: Abraham Kolawole/Bolaji Awesu

12. Bariga: Ibrahim Tijani/David Aina

13. Coker-Aguda: Akeem Animashaun/Modupe Adeyemi

14. Egbe-Idimu: Muyiwa Bajulaye/Olorunfunmi Sulaimon

15. Ejigbo: Rasheed Otegbola/Grace Solomon

16. Epe: Sidikat Nekuleyi/Abiodun Lawal

17. Eredo: Stephen Okoya/Anike Adesina

18. Eti-Osa: Lasisi Jinadu/ThankGod/Bardagha

19. Eti-Osa East: Bolaji Akinpelu/Suwebat Sholarin

20. Iba Kolawole Ageyin/Bello Muhammed

21. Ibeju Lekki: Olumide Komolafe/Ismail Lazees

22. Ifako-Ijaiye: Kolawole Uyi/Oladele Oyekanmi

23. Ifelodun: Omogbolahan Ijaola/Ikechukwu Edna

24. Igando-Ikotun: Olatunde Olatokun/Pius Omoorantan

25. Igbogbo Baiyeku: Oyesanya Adeboye/Ibrahim Afinju

26. Ijede: Lookman Apina/Gideon Ogini

27. Ikeja: Femi Folorunsho/John Nwabueze

28. Ikorodu Central: Hassan Babatunde/Abolore Oyesanya

29. Ikorodu North: Raji Omotayo/MondayEgheleme

30. Ikorodu West: Olumide Lawal/Hammed Alabi

31. Ikosi Ejinrin: Rasheed Raji/Matthew Ajayi

32. Ikosi/Isheri: Nurudeen Orosiji/Titilayo Adetayo

33. Ikoyi/Obalende: Anthony Bourdillon/Ahmad Mohammed

34. Imota: Fatai Ogunfolabi/William Ikpedu

35. Iru, Victoria Island: Olumide Thompson/Oluwatosin Adeniyi

36. Isolo: Tajudeen Bamgboye/Goodman Ahivekwe

37. Itire-Ikate: Oyewola Bakare/Odegua Osagie

38. Kosofe: Adelekan Abdulrauf/Rebecca Akindolie

39. Lagos Island: Olusegun Ajibade/ Lateef Adele

40. Lagos Island East: Agboola Odunfa/Bright Gbolahan

41. Lagos Mainland: Abiodun Fakoya/Njoku Cosmos

42. Lekki: Ismail Shugu/Mustau Ipaye

43. Mosan Okunola: O. Oduwole/Omotola Ojo

44. Mushin: Saheed Elegbede/Chiamaka Peter

45. Odi-Olowo: Olakunle Solaja/Bolatito Oshifala

46. Ojo: Olajide Oniyide/Patience Borisade

47. Ojodu: Sunday Shodolamu/Modupe Ajayi

48. Ojokoro: Stephen Akerele/ Tawakalitu Ajao

49. Olorunda: Qudus Olagoro/Akonasu Gbedozin

50. Onigbongbo: Ayodeji Omotosho/Evelyn Salami

51. Oriade: Olajide Kujenyo/Sylvester Onwurah

52. Orile Agege: Wasiu Akintoye/Rasheedat Bello

53. Oshodi: Rilwan Akinbiyi/AdepojuTiamiyu

54. Oto Awori: Wasiu Olayiwola/Michael Abel

55. Somolu: Fatai Ghazal/ Olawale Akanni

56. Surulere: Tokunbo Ogunade/Augusta Ogar

57. Yaba: Solomon Hungbeji/Maria Aladetan.

(NAN)