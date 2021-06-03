ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has applauded the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, for the recent disciplinary action taken against two of its academic staff indicted in a sexual harassment scandal that rocked the school in 2019.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said the sanction would not only serve as a deterrent to members of the school that may have similar tendencies, but also redeem the reputation of the university.

PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday reported how two lecturers of the university who were involved in the scandal, Boniface Igbeneghu and Samuel Oladipo, were dismissed by the institution.

The university’s governing council took the decision on Monday during its second meeting since its inauguration in April.

This decision was taken almost two years after the two lecturers were exposed in a 52-minute documentary by BBC Africa where a reporter, disguised as a 17-year-old admission seeker, to expose the randy lecturers.

Endorsement

The governor, who spoke in his office on Thursday while receiving members of the federal government’s visitation panel to the university, hailed the institution’s management for entrenching the culture of discipline and sustaining the school’s academic excellence.

He said; “It is a thing of joy to see a reputable citadel of learning managing its affairs properly and sustaining the culture of academic excellence. The school has maintained high discipline, as seen in the media reports about two days ago where lecturers who wanted to bring down the image and name of the school were properly disciplined.

“The management of the school has been firm in ensuring that nobody is above the law. These are parts of the commendable steps which the school management has taken to ensure the standards are sustained.”

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to raising standards of education and academic research in the state.

Visitation panel

In January, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the composition of visitation panels for the 38 federal government owned universities. In April, a seven-member panel led by a retired army general, Martin Agwai.

The panel has other members: Femi Agunbiade, Agele Alufohai, Abubakar Maikafi, Mrs. Ogochukwu Onuorah, Umar Yahaya (ACA), and Ashafa Ladan, who was appointed as secretary.

The panels are saddled with the responsibility “to evaluate the leadership quality of the vice-chancellors and councils as well as performance of the institutions in terms of financial management and overall condition of teaching, research and community service.”