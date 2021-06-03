ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Wednesday inaugurated the Annual State Farmers’ Support Programme through which 20,000 small-holder farmers received improved seedlings, farm implements and fertilisers.

The programme was initiated in conjunction with the State COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (CARES,) – a World Bank-supported intervention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme, which is part of the activities marking the second anniversary of the Makinde’s administration, held at the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora, in Oke-Ogun area of the state.

In his remarks, the governor recalled that similar support programme was carried out at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, where about 10,000 small scale farmers were empowered.

He described the small-holder farmers as vital in the efforts of the state government to boost food production.

The governor promised to do more in assisting genuine farmers across the state to enhance food security.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Jacob Ojekunle, said the programme would ensure that small-holder farmers were able to create wealth.

Mr Ojekunle said the Makinde administration had undertaken several interventions in the agriculture sector for the expansion of the state’s economy and mitigation of hunger.

He admonished beneficiaries of the programme to maximise the opportunities availed them.

On his part, the Director-General, Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency, Debo Akande, appreciated the governor for touching all areas in agriculture development.

He noted that the government had implemented the Start Them Early Project (STEP) to encourage students in agribusiness and rolled out the Youths Entrepreneurship in Agribusiness Programme.

Mr Akande said the launch of the programme which started in 2020 would play vital roles in expanding the state’s economy through agribusiness.

NAN reports that the governor also attended a townhall meeting held in Eruwa town, where he promised the people of Ibarapa zone that his administration would do more to address the insecurity in the area and the state as a whole.

Mr Makinde added that his government had put in place several measures, “including the creation of a Base for Operation Burst in the area and deployment of more Amotekun corps in the zone”

He further pledged to continue to deliver excellent services to the people of the state and urged them to continue supporting his administration.

(NAN)