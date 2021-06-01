ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Oyo State have arrested four suspects allegedly hired to disrupt the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports other suspects arrested included two men who allegedly kidnapped their niece and demanded N200, 000 ransom from her father.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo state, Ngozi Onadeko, disclosed this on Monday while parading the suspects at the Command’s Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Mrs Onadeko said the four suspects were arrested on Lagos-Ibadan expressway during a stop and search operation by men of the command in Oyo state.

She said the plan of the four suspects was to go to Lagos and cause mayhem at the just concluded APC primaries.

The CP said that the suspects were intercepted by the police with arms and ammunitions as well as local charms.

“In an interview with the gang leader, he said he was hired by some political leaders to arrange some hoodlums who would cause crises during the APC primary election in Lagos.

“The gang leader said he regretted his actions as the people who hired him had deserted him and pleaded for leniency,’’ she said.

Others paraded were two suspects arrested for kidnapping their niece and who demanded for N200, 000 ransom but later received N90, 000 before they were arrested.

The duo denied raping the 12 year old girl as it was alleged by the police and begged for mercy as they promised to turn a new leaf if released.

NAN reports that exhibits found in the possession of the suspects included several bullets, locally made guns, cash, and charms.

(NAN)