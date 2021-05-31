ADVERTISEMENT

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief materials to victims displaced by sea incursion in the riverine community of Aiyetoro, in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Director-General of NEMA, Muhammadu Muhammed, who sympathised with the victims, on Monday in Igbokoda, said the materials would help bring little succour to the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that relief items distributed include mattresses, bedsheets, roofing sheets, groundnut oil, provisions, foodstuff, cements and other items.

Mr Muhammed, represented by Head of Ekiti Operations, Olusegun Afolayan, said the emergency challenge called for concerted efforts.

“This disaster has called for an urgent attention of the three tiers of government towards emergency intervention to provide succour to the affected persons who are now living in critical condition in various temporary shelters and among their relatives,” he said.

The D-G implored the beneficiaries to judiciously utilise the materials, promising to continue to respond to severe emergency calls despite the paucity of funds in the country.

Also, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, at the event, reiterated the state government’s commitment to partner relevant stakeholders in finding a lasting solution to the sea incursion ravaging Aiyetoro community.

Mr Aiyedatiwa said the World Bank had signified its commitment to fund construction work in the community through the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

The deputy governor, who noted that it might not be easy for victims to fully regain all that was lost in incident, said the relief material would go a long way to mitigate the effect on the people.

“The trend cannot continue. It must be stopped. Giving out palliative can only mitigate your pains for a short while.

“It is also not the wish of the present administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu that a hitherto enterprising and creative people be environmentally ham stringed from living their lives normally and functioning optimally.

”We have invited the attention of relevant stakeholders like the Federal Ministry of Environment, World Bank to the plight of the people of Ayetoro,’’ he said.

The deputy governor appreciated the National Emergency Management Agency “(NEMA) for rendering humanitarian assistance to Aiyetoro community.

Responding on behalf of beneficiaries, Iwasanmi Ajijo, lauded the Federal government for bringing succour to the people in such a critical time, pledging that the materials would be put to good use.

(NAN)