The Police Command in Oyo State on Sunday confirmed the killing of a 51-year-old Ibadan businessman, Maduabuchi Owuamanam, by unknown gunmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Owuamanam was murdered on Saturday at a relaxation spot at Oremeji Mokola area of Ibadan by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan.

Mr Osifeso said that investigation commenced immediately to unravel the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of Mr Owuamanam.

He said that the incident was reported to the police at about 22:10 hrs on Saturday by the wife of the deceased, Christiana.

“The deceased was allegedly attacked and eventually murdered by unknown assailants around a relaxation spot at Oremeji Mokola area of Ibadan.

“Investigations are in top gear to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” the spokesperson said.

He, however, called for calm among residents in the state, saying that the police are already making progress with investigations, promising that “we will get to the root of the matter within a reasonable time.”

(NAN)