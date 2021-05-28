ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Adedeji Doherty, has accused supporters of the ruling party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) of destroying the campaign posters, banners and boards belonging to his members ahead of the forthcoming loal government election in the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, which NAN obtained, Mr Doherty urged the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other leaders of the ruling party in the state to stem the tide of what he described as an ugly trend. He said doing so would prevent violence during the poll.

The statement reads in part; “Reports reaching the office of the state chairman reveal that this destruction is happening all round the nooks and crannies of the state.

“The attention of the executive committee has been drawn to the very disturbing acts of destruction of banners, posters and other materials for advertising aspirants for the forthcoming council elections in the state.

“It was also reported that the perpetrators of the acts are miscreants, purportedly sponsored by persons within the ranks of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).”

But the ruling party has denied the allegation, describing it as unfounded and diversionary.

Since the state independent electoral committee announced the timetable for the elections across the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas in the state, campaign activities have begun with cases of both intra and inter-party conflicts reported across various communities.

Mr Doherty has, therefore, called on the chairman of APC in Lagos, Babatunde Balogun, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, and the Department of State Security (DSS) to look into the ugly trend.

The party leader said Lagos State is not a one-party state and there should be a level-playing ground for all and sundry in the forthcoming poll.

APC’s response

The spokesperson for APC in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, described the allegation by the opposition party as “laughable.”

While responding to enquiries by PREMIUM TIMES on the matter, the official said the allegations were false.

He said; “Candidates have not emerged from the party, how do you destroy posters and campaign materials of an opponent you do not know. PDP candidates have not emerged, they will emerge until maybe tomorrow or thereabouts.”

Mr Oladejo said the allegations do not add up, and are not logical, adding that; “I will advise the opposition PDP to look inward for their perceived enemies. The permanent conflict in PDP is well known to all and sundry in the country. The tradition has been for the internal wrangling to always raise its ugly head to a higher level whenever there’s an election.

“It is noteworthy that the candidates for the elections are yet to emerge from the two parties. So it doesn’t add up to fight opponents that you don’t even know. The PDP chairman should focus on the serious business of having electable candidates for the forth-coming elections rather than start chasing shadows.”

Election timetable

The Lagos State Independence Electoral Commission (LASIEC) had earlier announced that elections for the chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors in all the 20 local councils and 37 LCDAs in the state would hold in July.

The primary elections by political parties have been scheduled to be held between May 3 and June 2.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Lagos PDP fixed the primary elections for aspirants within the party for May 28.