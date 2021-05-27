ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government has approved the appointment of 100 new principals and promoted 96 other teachers to the position of vice-principals in the state’s secondary schools .

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the state’s teaching service commission (TESCOM) and signed by the agency’s deputy director in charge of public affairs, Kayode Sutton.

According to the statement, the new appointment follows an existing exit replacement initiative of the state.

The statement noted that the TESCOM chairman, Mrs Elizabeth Ariyo, said the development became imperative following the retirement of some principals and vice principals in the state within the last one year.

She said the last time the state made such appointments was in February, 2020, when the appointment and elevation of a total of 403 principals and vice principals was announced.

Ms Ariyo, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the induction for the newly promoted officials, noted that the beneficiaries were found eligible for the leadership position “after going through the requisite screening of oral interview, essay writing and computer based tests.”

She said the induction with the theme; “Re-Imaging Leadership in the Management of Post-Primary School Education in Lagos State,” was necessary as an avenue to expose the new appointees to contemporary issues bordering on the increasing scope of school administration and management.

She added that it was an apt process to equip, re-orientate and reinforce the capabilities of “this calibre of policy drivers in schools with emphasis on the ethos of administration and school management techniques of the present modern times.”

“To support this refreshing policy, continuous education and capacity development of the workforce will be uppermost in the scheme of things and as such, this potpourri and fit-for-purpose training programme for these newly appointed and elevated school heads and administrators has become most necessary,” Ms Ariyo said.

Also speaking, the TESCOM Permanent Secretary, Toyin Machado-Onanuga, reiterated the importance of the induction, saying it provides an opportunity to integrate and equip newly appointed and elevated officials “with the requisite leadership skills that will take them through their new career paths, and more importantly, make them more resourceful individuals and contribute more meaningfully to the progress of education in the state.”

She advised the inductees to employ the act of inclusive administration and teamwork by carrying along both staff and students, “as well as showing empathy towards them for better performance towards achieving desired results in their respective domains.”

“It will interest you to know that you cannot risk resting on your oars as there is still so much work to be done. The engagement of your staff and students, the show of concern for their wellbeing in and out of school, their social life and emotional stability; all these you must synchronise as heads of schools for better performance and desired outcomes,” Mrs Machado-Onanuga said.