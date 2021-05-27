ADVERTISEMENT

Two All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship aspirants in Ikorodu Local Government, Lagos State, have agreed on a joint ticket ahead of the party’s council election primaries on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that one of the APC chairmanship aspirants, Jimoh Azeez, on Monday announced that he was stepping down for Folashade Olabanji-Oba ahead of the party’s primaries on Saturday.

NAN reports that Mrs Olabanji-Oba is the incumbent vice-chairman of Ikorodu Local Government.

Addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting with Mrs Olabanji-Oba and other APC leaders in Ikorodu, Mr Azeez said he had been offered the position of vice-chairman, if elected.

According to him, he agreed to put aside his personal ambitions in order to work together for the development of the community.

“There are times in life when we must put our personal interest aside and work together for the development of our community.

“Today is one of those days; now we have made up our minds to come together and work for the common good of Ikorodu Local Government.

“Together we shall look at every challenge faced by our people and look for solutions by bringing capable hands to the table.

“We will campaign collectively and render solutions to every loopholes in Ikorodu Local Government,” Mr Azeez said.

Mr Azeez, popularly called ‘Oloshugbo’, described Mrs Olabanji-Oba as “a strong voice for women in and out of Ikorodu over the years.”

Also speaking after the meeting held at Eroz Place Hotel, Ikorodu, Mrs Olabanji-Oba said that the alliance of both brilliant minds was necessary for the development of Ikorodu community.

“Our merger was borne out of our already planned individual agenda which exhibit similar traits.

“It is time for us in Ikorodu to look beyond our political ambitions and see similar reasons to advance this great community of ours.

“We know the strength in working together and that is why we have decided to join forces for the interest of a greater good of Ikorodu Local Government,” Mrs Olabanji-Oba said.

Both Messrs Olabanji-Oba and Azeez then urged their supporters to work together for the joint ticket during Saturday’s APC primaries so as to emerge victorious.

(NAN)