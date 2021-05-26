ADVERTISEMENT

The Osun government on Wednesday presented N507 million bond certificates to 90 retirees in the state.

Kayode Afolabi, the Permanent Secretary, Osun Local Government Staff Pension Bureau, made this known when presenting the certificates to the beneficiaries in Osogbo.

Mr Afolabi said the category of retirees to benefit were those under the Contributory Pension Scheme of the state government.

He said that 51 retired primary school teachers were presented with N350 million bond certificates, while 39 retirees from local government got N157 million bond certificates.

Mr Afolabi commended Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s commitment to the welfare of pensioners and workers in the state.

“The contributory pension scheme is aimed at assisting civil servants to save towards their retirement.

“The scheme also ensures that civil servants receive their entitlements as and when due because it establishes and implements a set of rules and regulations for the administration and payment of retirement benefits to retirees,” he said.

Earlier in her address of welcome, the Director of Pension, Local Government Staff Pension Bureau, Motunrayo Ajayi, appreciated God for giving the retirees the grace to be alive to receive their bond certificates.

Mrs Ajayi, however, urged those who were yet to get their bonds to exercise patience, with a promise that they would soon receive theirs at the appropriate time.

One of the retirees, Sarah Oyewole, who spoke on behalf of others, appreciated Governor Oyetola for keeping the promises he made to the retirees, on their welfare.