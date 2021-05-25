ADVERTISEMENT

A mentally challenged woman, whose identity is still unknown, has been lynched and set ablaze by a mob at the Abule Ado area of Lagos on Monday, the police have said.

The woman was alleged to have been in possession of a stolen baby and three AK 47 rifles before she was lynched.

But the police described it as a case of murder and jungle justice because they did not retrieve any baby or AK 47 rifles from the deceased.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson in Lagos, said in a statement Tuesday that an investigation has been instituted into the case with the aim of arresting the culprits and charge them for murder.

“The Lagos State Police Command has commenced investigation into the killing and setting ablaze of a mentally challenged woman, who was alleged to have been in possession of a stolen baby and three (3) AK 47 rifles at Abule Ado, under bridge, Festac Area of Lagos State on Monday 24th May, 2021.

“Based on preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the mentally challenged woman had been living in the area for several years before she was lynched and set ablaze by some hoodlums in the area on the allegation of being in possession of a baby and three AK 47 rifles.

“The Command wishes to state categorically that the woman was just murdered for reasons best known to the perpetrators of the heinous crime as investigation revealed that no baby and AK 47 rifles were found in her possession neither were they recovered by the perpetrators or the police. It’s just a clear case of murder, ” the police said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how a 22-year-old man, Olamide Omolede, was killed by hoodlums in Ajah, after he was wrongly accused of stealing a mobile phone. After being killed by hoodlums, the body of the victim was thrown into the lagoon.

Reacting to the Monday incident, Hakeem Odumosu, the Lagos police commissioner said the perpetrators must be brought to book. He directed that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba-Lagos for proper investigation.

Mr Odumosu also warned Lagos residents against jungle justice, saying it is a criminal offence and the police will not spare perpetrators.