ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB) on Monday stormed the streets of Abeokuta, Ogun State, to demand the rescue of their colleague kidnapped by gunmen.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a 400-level student of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management of the institution, Nathaniel Olayinka, was kidnapped in a private farm in Abule Itoko, Odeda Local Government Area around 8 a.m on Saturday.

The incident was confirmed in a statement issued by the Head, Directorate of Public Relations of FUNAAB, Kola Adepoju, on Sunday.

Mr Adepoju said the institution’s management had reported the case at the state police headquarters while working with the command to ensure the safety and release of the kidnapped student.

Two other persons were also reportedly kidnapped alongside the student.

The kidnappers had already established contact with the wife of one of the victims, demanding N50 million ransom from each of their victims.

Not pleased with the development, FUNAAB students stormed the streets, asking authorities to act.

They were seen carrying placards with various inscriptions such as ‘Na book I come read, no be ransom I come pay,’ ‘Free our student, Free Nathaniel Olayinka, Free Funaabite,’ ‘Kidnappers should fight Buhari, not students,’ among others.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, was contacted, he said that he was not yet aware of the incident.

Kidnapping for ransom has been the order of the day in most parts of Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier today reported that at least 77 people were killed and 29 abducted in violent attacks across Nigeria last week.