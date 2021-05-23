ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has declared Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of 32 out of the 33 councils in the local governments elections held in Oyo State on Saturday.

Isiaka Olagunju, OYSIEC chairman, made the declaration on Sunday in Ibadan.

Only Ido Local Government, which was suspended, was rescheduled for May 26.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is a member of the PDP.

The party’s victory follows a tradition across the states where the party which produced the governor wins a landslide in council elections.

Mr Olagunju said the commission had ensured transparency and adequate security during the election.

He appreciated the media as well as security agencies in the state for their support in ensuring a free, fair and transparent election.

The winners already declared by OYSIEC are Raheem Akeem Adepoju (Oorelope), Sulaiman Adediran(Irepo), Mrs Juliana Oluwakemi Akanni (Olorunsogo), Akanji Kabir Ayoade (Ogbomoso North) and Oyeniyi Timothy Oyedokun (Ogbomoso South) and Olugbenga Obalowo(Ibarapa East).

Jelili Oyinloye Adebare(Iwajowa), Fasasi Adeagbo(ATISBO), Mrs Ramat Adeniran (Saki-East), Sarafadeen Omirinde(Saki-West), Adebare Muraina Afolabi (Kajola), Adesoye Seun Ojo (Ogo-Oluwa) and and Bolaji Ojo Akintola(Itesiwaju).

Others are Olateju Michael Alabi ( Oriire), Adegbite Isaiah Alabi(Surulere), Adedoyin Oloyede Adeoye(Ibarapa Central), Lateef Adebayo Lawal (Ibarapa North), Muftau Osuolale (Iseyin) and Sunday Akindele Ojo (Afijio).

Others are Kafilat Olakojo (Atiba), Musbaudeen Adesina Sanusi (Ona-Ara), Babatunde Akeem Salami(Oyo West), Saheed Arowosaye Adeyemi(Oyo East), Ibrahim Akintayo (Ibadan North-East) and Taoheed Jimoh Adedigba (Akinyele)

The remaining are Olaide Popoola(Oluyole), Kazeem Gbadamosi(Lagelu), Oyedele Sikiru Sanda(Egbeda), Kehinde Adeyemi Akanni(Ibadan South-West), Musbaudeen Sanusi(Ona-Ara), Saheed Oladayo Yusuf(Ibadan North), Emmanuel Oluwole Alawode (Ibadan South-East). (NAN)