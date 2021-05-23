ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun said they have commenced an investigation into the multiple gas explosions that occurred in Abeokuta in the past week.

This is contained in a statement released on Saturday by Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson.

Six persons have been confirmed dead, while eight other persons were injured in the multiple gas explosions.

PREMIUM TIMES reported a gas explosion on Friday, at Onikoko area of Abeokuta, barely 24 hours after the Obasanjo Presidential Library gas explosion.

Two persons were injured in the explosion on Friday.

“The Ogun state police command in conjunction with other security and government agencies, has constituted a technical investigative team to unravel the cause or causes of the recent explosions in Abeokuta metropolis, killing six and injuring eight other persons.

“Two gas plants suspected to have supplied the gas and the cylinders that caused these explosions have been sealed up by the Command, while samples of the gas from the plants have also been taken for analysis by the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON),” Mr Oyeyemi said in a statement.

Four incidents of gas explosion occurred in Abeokuta metropolis in the past week, killing six.

PREMIUM TIMES reported a gas explosion at Obasanjo Presidential Library on Thursday, killing one person. Three persons, including an infant, died in a gas explosion at Oke-Egunya area of Abeokuta on May 12, while two more persons died in the gas explosion that happened at Conference Hotel on May 18.

Mr Oyeyemi, a deputy superintendent of police, said the outcome of the investigation of the gas explosions will be made public.

“In order to prevent further disaster, welders throughout the state are advised to stop using oxygen gas simultaneously with liquified petroleum gas-LPG (cooking gas), while carrying out their welding jobs.

“Area commanders and DPOs have also been directed to disseminate this information to welders and their associations as well as maintenance technicians in their respective jurisdictions and monitor compliance,” the Ogun police said.