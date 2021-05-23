ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) says the suspended conduct of chairmanship and councillorship elections in Ido Local Government Area will hold on Sunday.

Isiaka Olagunju, the Commission’s Chairman, made this known to journalists on Saturday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that OYSIEC had earlier suspended the election in the local government area following the omission of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) logo on the ballot papers.

Mr Olagunju expressed regret over the omission, saying that the commission had decided to conduct the election on Sunday between 8.00 a.m and 3.00 p.m.

He said that the commission had contacted the contractor that handled the printing of ballot papers, promising to deliver them today so that the election could go on as planned on Sunday.

The OYSIEC chairman appealed to residents of Ido Local Government area to remain calm, regretting inconveniences the election postponement might have caused them.

Mr Olagunju reiterated the commission’s commitment to a free, fair and transparent election.

(NAN)