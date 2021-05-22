ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters demanding a Yoruba nation have stormed Akure, the capital of Ondo State, agitating for the breakaway of the ethnic group from Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the protesters, who are currently holding their rally, have grounded activities in the state capital.

Some parts of the roads are blocked, obstructing vehicular movements.

The agitators are members of a pro–Yoruba nation group, Ilana Omo Oodua.

PREMIUM TIMES saw pictures of hundreds of the agitators with placards, on Saturday morning.

Witnesses told our correspondent that security operatives are currently at the scenes of the rally.

Meanwhile, the state police spokesperson, Tee Leo-Ikoro, did not respond to our correspondent’s calls and text messages.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the same activities took place in Osogbo, Osun state last week.

During the rally, a self-styled Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, threatened to disrupt the 2023 general elections in Southwest states of Nigeria.

A similar rally by Yoruba nation agitators earlier took place in Ibadan, Oyo State capital and Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Some high profile Nigerians have said only an urgent restructuring would save Nigeria from breaking up.

It would be recalled that 17 southern governors in Nigeria also called for restructuring but President Muhammadu Buhari appears not to be perturbed by the development.