The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has denied the involvement of his convoy in the death of a girl that was run over by a car in Ogbomosho.

He said the incident, which occurred on Thursday, involved a Toyota Matrix whose owner lost control of the vehicle and led to the death of the girl.

A young girl was reportedly killed by a car near the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party rally at the Oja Igbo area, Ogbomosho, according to The Punch newspaper.

“I received with deep concern the report that my convoy ran over a child on our way to Ogbomoso, earlier today (Thursday).

“Our preliminary investigation revealed that the child was hit by an individual driving a Toyota Matrix car who lost control of his vehicle. He was not part of my convoy,” Mr Makinde said on Twitter.

Mr Makinde, however, expressed his condolences to the parents of the child.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the parents of the child. May her gentle soul rest in peace. Investigations are ongoing and we will ensure that the perpetrator(s) is brought to book.”

In reaction to this, ex-governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, a native of Ogbomoso town, called on Mr Makinde to make the report of the investigation public.

“The sad and unfortunate event is heart-wrenching seeing the father of the little girl carrying the lifeless body of his once upon-a-time-go-lucky, bubbly little girl in tears and anguish.

“I, therefore, call on Governor Seyi Makinde to ensure that a thorough investigation is carried out on this incident and the findings made public and that whoever, no matter how highly placed is involved in this dastardly act is brought to book and that justice is served accordingly to serve as a deterrent to other reckless drivers.”