The police in Ogun on Thursday said they had commenced investigation into the four incidents of gas explosions in the state within a week.

The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, told journalists in Abeokuta that the command was looking into the cause of the recent gas explosions.

Two gas explosions occured at Igbore and Mercy Road areas of Abeokuta on May 12 and May 13, respectively, involving loss of lives and injuries.

Another gas explosion occurred on May 18 at the Conference Hotel on Boulvered Road, Abeokuta, owned by Gbenga Daniel, a former governor of the state.

On Thursday, a gas explosion rocked the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library also in Abeokuta.

Mr Ajogun said the state government had expressed concern over the development.

NAN reports that Governor Dapo Abiodun had also ordered investigation into the incidents.

The commissioner said a technical team comprising; the Police, Department of State Security (DSS), the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Federal Fire Service (FFS) have been assembled.

“We want to really find out the cause of the explosions.

“We will know if it is as a result of human error, adulteration, expired cylinders or other technical issues,” he said.

The CP, however, dismissed insinuation of bomb explosions.

“It is unfortunate that rumour mongers will be peddling rumours that the incidents are bomb explosions, but they are not, they are gas explosions,” he said.

”There is nothing to be scared of,” Mr Ajogun said.

He assured that the investigations would soon be concluded and the findings made public.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Muibi, the commanding officer of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) in Ogun, also confirmed that the incident at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) was a gas explosion.

Mrs Muibi said the FFS maintains an office inside the OOPL.

(NAN)