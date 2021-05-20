The police in Lagos have denied reports that some persons were kidnapped in the state

Hakeem Odumosu, the commissioner of police, said the reports were false.

In a statement released on Thursday by Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, Mr Odumosu said the state was yet to record any case of kidnap.

Mr Odumosu was reacting to reports that the Lekki/Ikoyi link bridge, Admiralty Way, in Lekki and Ozumba Mbadiwe road in Victoria Island are no longer safe in the late hours of the day.

A Twitter user had claimed that several persons were reportedly abducted at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday by gunmen, and were released after being dispossessed of their valuables.

“There have been growing cases of abduction along Ozumba Mbadiwe, Falomo, and Admiralty Way in recent time. While many were released after being disposed of their valuables and account emptied, some were not so lucky to make it back alive.

“One of the victims of yesternight’s abduction disclosed she was pressed to the floor of the vehicle and driven round Lekki for about three hours before (she was) finally released,” the post reads in part.

A veteran actress, Kate Henshaw, also tweeted about increasing cases of robberies and kidnapping along Freedom Way and Admiralty Way in Lekki, urging residents to be careful.

Police react

Reacting to the reports on social media, the police said the reports of kidnappings were not true as the command has no such record.

Making reference to the lady who was driven around Lekki by her abductors before being released, the police said it was an isolated case of ‘one chance.’

“The only isolated incident recorded by the command on 18th May, 2021, which went viral, was a case of “One Chance”, reported by one Adegoke Joel, m, on behalf of one Adenike Kosoko, f, who boarded a private car at Admiralty Way, opposite Zenith Bank, Lekki on 18th May, 2021 at about 7.30 p.m.

“Unfortunately, the two (2) male occupants of the car turned to be One Chance operators that drove her around Lekki and Ikate, Lagos before she was dropped,” the statement read.

‘One chance’ is a form of robbery where the perpetrators pose as transporters to lure unsuspecting passengers into their vehicle and then dispossess them of their valuables.

The police said while investigating the case of Ms Kosoko, the victim of ‘one chance’, it was revealed that her abductors used her ATM card to withdraw N110,000 from her bank account before she was dropped off around 12 midnight.

“The Command, therefore, wishes to state categorically that it was a pure case of “One Chance” which the command has been tackling in the state and more efforts are being channeled towards eradicating the menace and other social vices in the state,” the statement further reads.

There have been cases of kidnap in other South-west states, including Osun State where several passengers were kidnapped at Osu, along Ilesha road on April 27.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how kidnappings persist in many South-west states, despite the existence of a regional security outfit called Amotekun.

Mr Odumosu directed that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for investigation.

