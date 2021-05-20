ADVERTISEMENT

One person has been confirmed dead in a gas explosion that occurred at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The incident occurred around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

An aide to former President Obasanjo, Atom Lim, who confirmed the explosion in a statement on Facebook, said there was a fatality in the incident while one other victim was rushed to the hospital.

The victim in the hospital is said to be in a critical condition.

“Early reports indicate that the explosion was caused by gas used in maintenance of ACs at the unit. An investigation has been launched for further details and action.”

Corroborating this in another statement, the Managing Director of the library, Vitalis Ortese, said the explosion occurred when a pair of technical vendors were conducting routine servicing of the air conditioning units.

“The explosion, which occurred at about 11.04 am, unfortunately, led to the death of a technical vendor and serious injury of the second vendor.

“The emergency team of the Library immediately took action to prevent further damages and subsequently moved the injured to the hospital. Visitors into the complex were temporarily limited to contain any fallouts from the explosion. This has, however, been restored after clearance by the fire services authorities.”

The latest incident makes it the fourth explosion recorded in Ogun State in the last one week.

The Conference Hotel, also in Abeokuta, owned by former governor, Gbenga Daniel, was hit by a gas explosion on Tuesday.

It led to the death of two people and three others were injured.

Three people, including an infant were burnt to death in a gas explosion that occurred in Oke-Egunyan last Wednesday.

Another explosion also occurred on Mercy Road, Panseke, Abeokuta, on Thursday.

A technician, Sanya Shonde, was injured and later amputated as a result of the incident.