The Oyo State Government has declared Friday as public holiday for Saturday’s local government elections in the state.

Taiwo Adisa, chief press secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, said in a statement that the holiday would enable the state to conduct a hitch free election across the 33 local government areas in the state.

The state government urged every resident of the state to go about their duties peacefully, while coming out en masse to their respective voting areas to participate in the election.

“The declaration of the holiday is to enable residents of the state participate freely in the council elections billed to hold on Saturday May 22.

“Every indigene and resident of the state is hereby enjoined to go about his or her business peacefully, while trooping out en masse to their respective voting areas to perform the civic responsibility on Saturday Mr Adisa said.

(NAN)