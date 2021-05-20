ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun have arrested a 47-year-old woman, Olanshile Nasirudeen, for allegedly stabbing her husband to death.

According to the Ogun police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the woman attacked her husband after accusing him of impregnating another woman.

The deceased, Jimoh Nasirudeen, 51, is said to be a co-butcher with his wife at the abattoir. The police added that the suspect is the fourth wife of the deceased.

“The suspect was arrested, following a distress call received by the DPO Obalende Divisional Headquarters, Ijebu Ode, that the suspect who is a co- butcher with the deceased, sighted a woman who her husband recently impregnated at the abattoir, and she started questioning the woman about her audacity to get pregnant for her husband.”

The police said the incident led to an argument between Mrs Nasirudeen and her husband.

“The suspect picked a knife and stabbed the deceased at the back joint of his left leg, thereby, cutting one of his veins. He was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for First Aid, and later transferred to Ijebu Ode General Hospital where he eventually gave up the ghost while receiving treatment, due to excessive bleeding,” Mr Oyeyemi added.

The police said the suspect went into hiding but was subsequently traced, and was arrested at her hideout at Mobalufon area of Ijebu Ode.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who happened to be the fourth wife of the deceased, claimed that it was her husband who first slapped her simply because she asked his new wife her mission at her market stand,” the spokesperson said.

Mr Oyeyemi said the corpse of the deceased had been released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rights after the autopsy has been conducted on it.

Meanwhile, the suspect will be transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, for investigation and prosecution, the police said.