ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have arrested four suspected traffic robbers and burglars in different parts of the state.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

The first suspect, Marcus Ikechukwu, an alleged serial house breaker was arrested on Monday at Ojo Alaba with some stolen properties, while two other suspects were arrested at Alaba Rago in possession of dangerous weapons for their operations.

“The police operatives attached to Ojo Division of the Lagos State Police Command, on Monday 17th May, 2021, at about 6am, arrested a suspected serial House Breaker, Marcus Ikechukwu, m, 34, of Karabosowa, Ojo, Alaba, Lagos, who has been terrorising and breaking into people’s house at Ikotun, Igando, Surulere and other places within the State,” the statement reads.

Mr Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said the police arrested the suspect during a patrol at the Alaba International Market, Lagos.

He was intercepted with a green T4 bus containing stolen items, including three generators and one large cutter for breaking into houses, the police said.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime that he has broken into many houses in Surulere, Igando and Ikotun areas of Lagos State.”

In a similar operation, the same police operatives on Monday arrested two suspected traffic robbers and house burglars at TIV Yam Market, off Lagos/Badagry Expressway, Alaba Rago, Ojo Lagos.

The suspects, Abdulkareem Hamzat, 24; and Nura Adamu, 20, were caught in the possession of two daggers, giant cutter, one cutlass, catapult and some weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, the police said.

Another suspected traffic robber, Nwugo Oforuike, was arrested by police operatives attached to the Area D Command, Mushin, on Monday.

The suspect was in possession of one locally-made pistol, one live cartridge, one car key, one infinix hot 8 light phone, one neck chain and one iron rod, the police said.

The police said all items were recovered from the suspects and they have been handed over to the command’s Special Squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation and prosecution.