The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) handled 3,831 cases from April 2020 to April 2021, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, has said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Onigbanjo made the disclosure on Wednesday while giving an account of the performance of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, at the state’s 2021 Ministerial Press Briefing in Ikeja.

The attorney-general said that of the 3,831 cases of domestic violence, 2,629 involved adults while 1,202 involved children.

“A call centre number 08000333333 has been launched to respond to reports of gender-based violence, and the state government will be providing compensation and empowerment for survivors,” he said.

Mr Onigbanjo added that the Public Advisory Center of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice rendered advice on 47,586 cases during the period under review.

He said that the advice ranged from tenancy, pension claims and domestic violence, to health matters and illegal demolition of property.

“The Ministry’s Citizen Mediation Centre (CMC), within a year, resolved 9,686 cases out of 12,358 cases.

“The CMC Ojokoro-Ijaiye, on April 14, 2021, successfully restored family members into their apartment after being locked out by an aggrieved landlord for 18 days.

“The Directorate of Citizens Rights resolved 1,640 petitions covering landlord-tenant matters, employer-employee matters and matrimonial disputes.

“The Directorate also recovered N51.5 million on behalf of complainants,” he said. (NAN)