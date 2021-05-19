ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress has appointed a former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, the deputy chairman of the south-west subcommittee of the Contact and Strategy Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Ambode made this known via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday evening. He said his appointment will strengthen and unite the party in the south-west region.

“I was recently appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Southwest subcommittee of the Contact & Strategy Committee of our great party (APC), to help deepen & consolidate gains of the party in the region, prepare it as a strong & viable institution for the present & foreseeable future,” he said.

The committee comprises 61 members.

Some members of the committee are Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Aminu Masari of Katsina, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, David Umahi of Ebonyi, and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano.

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and two former Speakers of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole and Yakubu Dogara, will also serve on the committee.

According to the APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), National Secretary, John Akpanudoehede, the committee constitutes as part of efforts to rebuild and reposition the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mr Ambode has been largely quiet after the APC’s controversial decision to deny him a second-term ticket to contest as governor.

His replacement and the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, floored him in the party’s primaries.

Mr Sanwo-Olu scored 970,851 votes against Mr Ambode’s 72,901.