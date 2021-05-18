ADVERTISEMENT

A technician and a yet-to-be-identified person have been confirmed dead as gas explosion rocked Conference Hotel in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

The hotel, located at the Water Corporation headquarters junction, in Ogun capital, is owned by a former governor of the state, Gbenga Daniel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three others were said to have sustained injuries in the explosion and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Confirming the incident, the Hotel Facility Manager, Tunde Osinubi, in a statement, said the explosion occurred as a result of a fake gas cylinder used while servicing a revolving door at the hotel.

“A routine maintenance of the Automatic Revolving Door at the entrance of the hotel reception, which involved the use of oxyacetylene gas to weld the door hinges, was being carried out.

“The oxyacetylene gas cylinder suddenly exploded, killing the technician and one other person, yet to be identified.

“The gas cylinder, purchased at the open market, may be fake and unable to withstand gas pressure,” he said.

Mr Osinubi, however, expressed the sympathy of the hotel management with families and friends of the deceased, advising the general public to beware of fake gas cylinders in the market.

NAN reports that two cases of gas explosion had earlier occurred in Abeokuta within the last one week, resulting in the death of four persons, including a minor. (NAN)