The Senate has urged the federal government to strive hard and rescue communities affected by ocean surge in Ondo State.

This followed the adoption of a motion titled “Another Cry to Rescue Ayetoro Community in Ondo State from Continuous Ocean Surge,” sponsored by Tofowomo Nicholas (PDP-Ondo) at plenary on Tuesday.

Citing orders 42 and 52 of Senate Rule, Mr Tofowomo recalled that on November 25, 2020, he drew the attention of the Senate to the plight of the Ayetoro community, following an ocean urge which destroyed 300 houses.

According to him, three resolutions were reached by the Senate on that day, all of which were not implemented.

“On Nov. 25, 2020. I moved a motion on Ayetoro Community in Ondo state for suffering a severe Ocean disaster which destroyed over 300 houses and swept away fishing tools.

“Three resolutions were made which were as follows:

Calling on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Ondo state government to respond and assist victims in the community as well as develop a master plan that includes building of ocean barriers to control flooding and ocean surge in the region.

“Calling on the Nigeria Maritime, Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to visit Ayetoro to ascertain the level of destruction in the community with a view to proffer solution to prevent future occurrence; and

“Calling on oil producing companies to assist the community in rebuilding some of the infrastructure destroyed by the surge,” he said.

Mr Tofomowo added: “Mr President, distinguished colleagues, I am very angry and disturbed that Ayetoro floating city has been abandoned since November 2020 and none of the resolutions was implemented.

“The question now is who is going to assist the community?

” I am now appealing to the federal government to please come to Ayetoro’s rescue by setting up a rescue committee that will Include NDDC, Ondo state government, Nigeria Maritime, Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the oil companies operating in the area without delay.”

The Senate granted the motion and urged the federal government to rescue the community.

