Some ‘concerned’ members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State on Monday met with a party leader, Olabode George, and pleaded with him to help save the party.

The party members included former aspirants and candidates to the Houses of Assembly and Representatives. The meeting held in Mr George’s home in Ikoyi, Lagos.

“Lagos State PDP is bleeding and we believe you will lead us right and get us out of this bondage,” Lucy Otu, from Ibeju-Lekki, said.

The members said they have approached Mr George ahead of the elections “because he has the capacity to save the party and Lagos state from the opposition party after 25 years of reign”.

The PDP has not won the governorship seat in Lagos State since 1999. They have fared better in the parliamentary elections, winning several seats in both the state House of Assembly and the House of Representatives in 2015.

In the 2019 general election, however, they failed to win a single seat in the state assembly and won one in the House of Representatives.

Mr George, who was served as the party’s deputy national chairman, south, is not known for winning his polling unit on election days.

“We are grateful that despite the intimidation, the deep pocket, the commitment of funding, the bastardisation of the treasury of the state, you are still consistent,” Adamoh-Faniyan Gbenga, a party member from Lagos Island, said at Monday’s meeting.

“We know that many that were with you from the beginning have left to the opposition party, but you remain consistent.”

Response

Reacting to the concerns of the party members, Mr George said “he would double his support for them in the coming elections”.

“Our representatives, I must thank you for your steadfastness, loyalty, and commitment to the party. The way the party was managed even during the primaries, despite all that, what you have done is part of your commitment.

“Some persons have jumped ship, but you were never afraid, you stood your ground and followed your conscience and for me, there is no other measure to be a proud member than what you people did.

“You were doing it because you believe that is the right thing to do and that is why PDP in the South-west today is getting back to normalcy. If not they would have sold the party,” Mr George said.

The party leader assured the members that there would be a change in the political affairs of Lagos State in the coming elections.

“When somebody said the party is bleeding, you are right. Where is the discipline?

“I have a promise for you, personally for me remember I supported you, now I will double the support. There will be competition, anybody who wants to come out and compete with you, let them come out,” he said.

Corruption and insecurity

Mr George also spoke on the level of corruption in Lagos State and the insecurity ravaging different parts of the state.

Although Mr George did not mention any name, he said the treasury of Lagos is being looted by those in power.

“Is this what Nigerians voted for, for this hardship, no direction, and somebody senselessly and openly stealing from the treasury of our state.

“You went out supposedly campaigning for people to trust you, that you will manage the resources of the state for their benefit. Has he managed the resources for their benefits or for himself, his wife and his family? Is that what politics is all about?” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported how since last year, the chairmanship of the PDP in Lagos has been a subject of litigation between two claimants, Adegbola Dominic and Deji Doherty.

While Mr George, is behind Mr Dominic, the national leadership of the party recognises Mr Doherty.