The police in Osun have debunked social media claims of unrest in Ile-Ife/Modakeke communities in Osun State.

Videos circulating on social media showed residents of the two communities running for safety in the early hours of Sunday.

It was gathered that a woman, identified as Titilayo Gbadegesin, and her son Reuben, were killed around Alapata Area three weeks ago.

They were Modakeke residents.

Following their death, youth in the community alleged that the deceased were killed by people in Ile-Ife community.

The ugly incident then triggered unrest in the two communities, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The police in the two communities later intervened, to prevent reprisal attacks.

It was also gathered that leaders of the two communities were invited for a meeting to douse tension as police launched an investigation into the killings.

But social media was agog on Sunday evening over the claim of an alleged reprisal attack.

When contacted on Monday morning, Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in the state, told PREMIUM TIMES that reports of attacks are false.

“There was an erroneous belief that some people came to attack people from Famia axis. The news was fake and a blatant lie,” she said.

“The true situation as gathered is that; the local vigilantes guiding the area against thieves and hoodlums were on their routine show of force like any other places, to alert the people of community of their presence and assure them of safety.

“But because of what happened recently, people became apprehensive, thinking they were under attack.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, wish(es) to assure the good people of Osun of his unrelenting commitment to ensure adequate security of the state, which he is overseeing without any fear of attack or molestation.”

The police spokesperson urged residents to report any strange movement around them or anyone suspected to be of questionable character.