Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has warned traditional rulers to desist from fomenting trouble over appointment of chiefs in their domain.

Mr Akeredolu gave the warning on Saturday in Ikare Akoko at the occasion of official presentation of instrument of appointment and staff of office to Adeleke Adegbite, the Owa-Ale of Ikare-Akoko.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stool of Owa-Ale of Ikare-Akoko became vacant after the demise of Oba Samuel Adegbite on Sept. 1, 2020.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said government would not hesitate to deal decisively with any traditional ruler caught engaged in acts of lawlessness.

Mr Akeredolu added that any traditional ruler that was dissatisfied with any decision on chieftaincy matters should seek redress in the court of law instead of taking laws into their hands.

The governor urged the newly installed traditional ruler to demonstrate high level of integrity in the discharge of his responsibility and should focus attention on his area of jurisdiction.

“At this juncture, I wish to express my utmost displeasure over the recent mayhem that erupted in this community over the removal and subsequent appointment of the new Olokoja.

“We are all aware of the current state of insecurity in this country.

“Therefore, under no circumstance shall we tolerate another wave of killing of innocent citizens and wanton destruction of properties over any security issue in the community, much less of any minor chieftaincy matter,” he said.

Mr Akeredolu later assured the gathering that security of residents of the state was his priority, adding that he is making efforts to rid the state of miscreants and criminals.

Earlier, the Chairman of Akoko North-East Local Government, Omojola Ashimiyu, urged the new traditional ruler to be an apostle of peace and carry along all his people both home and abroad in his day-to-day administration.

Mr Ashimiyu also advised the people of the town to embrace peace and support the new traditional ruler for his tenure to witness unprecedented achievements.

Responding, Mr Adegbite appreciated the governor for fatherly and leadership role he displayed in maintaining peace in Ikare land.

The traditional ruler, who apologised on recent disturbance of the peace in the town, assured that he would continue to speak with his people to live in peace and tolerance to avoid a reccurrence.

“Going down memory lane, this is the 18th Owa-Ale in lkare since my progenitors migrated from lle-lfe, the ancestral home of the Yoruba people.

“Permit me to mention that Obaship assignment, like any other leadership role, is a call to selfless service.

“Having accepted my unanimous selection to assume the throne of my forefathers and lead the good people of Ikare Land as the Owa-Ale Adimula, I promise, by God’s grace, not to disappoint you,” he said.(NAN)