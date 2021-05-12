ADVERTISEMENT

An indigene of Iwo, Akingbade Abass, who was shot during the clash between Iwo and Ileogbo last Friday, is dead.

He was said to have been shot by one Agbaje Nureni, a police orderly attached to the Olu of Ileogbo, Abeeb Adetoyese.

Following the incident, the youth in Iwo on Tuesday took his corpse to Adeeke Police Divisional Headquarters, Iwo, in a truck and attempted to dump it at the station.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that police arrested a local vigilante for allegedly shooting dead one of its officers, Akinsanya Akingbade, attached to the Olu of Ileogbo in Iwo Local Government Area of the state during the communal clash.

The spokesperson for the command, Yemisi Opalola, said the vigilante, who also served as a palace guard to the Olu of Ileogbo, “accidentally and negligently” shot the police officer in the chest with a locally-made pistol.

Sources, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on the reason for the clash, said the monarch, Mr Adetoyese, allegedly encroached on the land of a neighbouring community, Asalu in Iwo, and mandated occupants to re-buy from him.

This later escalated into a big crisis on Friday.

Mr Abass’s death on Tuesday triggered the protest by Iwo youth, who demanded that justice be done in the matter between the two towns before it escalates.

Mrs Opalola confirmed the developments.

“One Gbola Fasasi of Ashipa compound reported that his brother Adewale Abass Akingbade was shot on the head by one Nurein, an aide to Olu of Ileogbo. Abbas was treated at Hospital and by an alternative medicine practitioner before he died on Tuesday.

“We have commenced an investigation into the matter with a view to bringing the culprit to justice,” she said in a statement