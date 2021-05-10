ADVERTISEMENT

The non-indigenes residing in Osun have pledged to continue to live in peace and harmony.

The non-natives, Hausa, Igbo, Fulani, Igede, Ebira, Tiv and Igala, made the pledge during a programme organised by the Osun Civic Engagement Agency on Monday in Osogbo.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo in the state, John Nkemka, said Osun is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria where all and sundry lived in harmony.

Mr Nkemka said the Igbos in the state would continue to live in peace with other ethnic groups.

“Osun State Government deserves kudos for creating an enabling environment for different ethic groups to live in peace in the state.

“We will continue to support the state government in maintaining peace and harmony,” Mr Nkemka said.

He, however, appealed to government to assist in checkmating alleged highhandedness of some security operatives whose unruly attitude might undermine the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Council of Arewa, Lawal Gomina, appreciated the state government for the manner it embraced all non-indigenes of the state.

Mr Gomina appealed to all the residents especially, the non-indigenes, to continue to cooperate with the state government in sustaining peace in the state.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman, Fulani community, Ibrahim Dende and the President, Ebira community, Shuaib Abere, said they would continue to live in peace and harmony with others.

Also, the Chairman of Igede community, Mathias Ogah, and his Tivs Community counterpart, Zaki Augustine, pledged their resolve to continue to live in peace and harmony with others in Osun.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, commended all the non-natives of the state for their peaceful conduct.

Mr Oyintiloye noted that frequent engagement with them by the state government “was a way of making them critical stakeholders in the state as well as a means to sustain peaceful coexistence”.

He said the state would continue to provide an enabling environment for all of them to succeed in their endeavours, but warned that any unlawful act would not be tolerated by government.

