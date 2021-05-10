The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has said there are plans by members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to attack ‘soft spots’ in the state.

Mr Odumosu disclosed this on Monday during a Security Townhall Meeting at the Lagos state secretariat, attended by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other principal officials in Lagos State.

In a paper he delivered at the meeting titled, “Appraisal of Security Situation in Lagos State,” Mr Odumosu identied threats by IPOB and called on Lagosians to be at alert and support the police.

“The threat of IPOB to attack soft targets in Lagos is equally being put on the radar of the Command intelligence gathering and other security services in the State. Strategies are being put in place to neutralize their activities.

“The Command is using this medium to solicit the support of all and sundry to be vigilant at all times and report any suspicious person or movement to security agencies. Let us adopt the slogan of ‘when you see something, say something.’”

Mr Odumosu had earlier placed police officers in Lagos State on ‘red alert’ following a jailbreak that occurred in Imo State on April 5.

The police chief summoned all Deputy Commissioners of Police, Operations, Administration and State CID, Panti respectively, the fourteen (14) Area Commanders, Police Mobile Force Commanders, Commanders of Rapid Response Squad and Taskforce, Commanders of the Special Squad and Strike Team and the State Intelligence Bureau of the command to strategise on ways to forestall looming attacks.

Mr Odumosu said the police will do all they can to forestall the plotted attack by IPOB/ESN members.

He added that the police had taken note of threats by agitators of Oodua Republic and other Yoruba separatist groups, adding that the police will neutralise their activities.

“Furthermore, the Command has taken notice of agitators for Oodua Republic by some Yoruba separatist groups and the threats to disrupt law and order in the State. Twenty four of these groups have been identified and being closely monitored,” the police boss said.

Mr Odumosu identified modus operandi of criminal elements in Lagos as follows;

• Use abandoned buildings as hideouts;

• Use uncompleted buildings, dwelling house and hotels to hibernate before and after commission of crime;

• Use abandoned vehicles to store their operational arms and their loots;

• Build shanties on abandoned open spaces and convert it to their sanctuaries to commit crimes; to

. Use vehicles with covered number plates to perpetrate crimes;

• Illegal fabrication and possession of arms.

• Use of tinted vehicles to commit crimes.

The Commissioner urged Lagosians to inform the police of any suspicious movement or gathering within their vicinity.