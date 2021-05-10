ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has issued notices of commencement of investigation and summons two hospitals accused of medical negligence leading to the deaths of the patients in their care.

Premier Medical Specialist Centre and Beachland Hospital were alleged to be responsible for the death of Peju Ugboma and Omolara Omoyajowo respectively, last week.

Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State commissioner for health, had earlier directed the state’s Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFMAA) to investigate the allegations of unprofessional conduct leveled against Premier Specialist Medical Centre, Victoria Island, leading to the death of Mrs Ugboma, a chef.

In its statement on Monday, the FCCPC said the initial information it gathered was sufficient for the Commission to open an investigation into the cases.

“As such, the Commission has today issued Notices of Commencement of Investigation & Summons to Produce (NCISP) to relevant persons/entities,” Babatunde Irukera, FCCPC’s chief executive, said.

“The Commission is also communicating with the Medical & Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), to expand engagement to the extent that any pertinent conduct may be otherwise unprofessional and, or may be subject of any disciplinary process (if applicable).”

While Mrs Ugboma died days after undergoing fibroid surgery at Premier Specialist Medical Centre, Ms Omoyajowo reportedly gave up. the ghost after she was admitted at Premier Hospital, Arepo, in Ogun State.

Mr Irukera said Section 17(a), (e), (s) and (y) of the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) mandates the commission to enforce “any enactment with respect to the protection of consumers, conduct investigations into matters related to consumer protection; ensure consumer interests receive due consideration, and provide redress to obnoxious practices; ensure service providers comply with local and international standards of safe service delivery.”