The Lagos state government on Monday disclosed plans to completely get rid of motorcycles and tricycles from the state, with “last-mile” buses provided as alternatives.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos, announced this during a security town hall meeting on Monday.

Commercial motorcycles and tricycles, popularly called Okada and Keke respectively, are the means of transportation to inner streets for many Lagosians.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the government has identified the dangers motorcycles and tricycles pose on Lagos road and plans are underway to eradicate them.

The governor also announced the roll-out of 500 ‘last-mile buses’ to service people to the inner routes instead of motorcycles and tricycles.

The announcement came on the day the police chief in the state blamed the Okada riders for the high crime across the metropolis.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the earlier ban of motorcycles and tricycles in 15 local government areas in the state and on all highways.

The enforcement of the ban, which commenced on February 1, 2020, saw many riders and operators laments its impact.

Several motorcycles and tricycles were impounded by law enforcement agents during the period.

However, the enforcement was short-lived as many motorcycles and tricycles and back to the previously restricted areas.

Giving update on the position of the state government on the operation of motorcycles and tricycles within the state, Mr Sanwo-Olu said his administration was set to completely eradicate them in all parts of the states.

He said a new transport system is set to be launched in the state.

Jubril Gawat, special adviser to the governor on social media, also posted on Twitter Monday that about 500 ‘last-mile’ buses would be rolled out to serve as alternatives to tricycles and motorcycles in the first phase.

He added that the state will keep rolling out the mini buses till about 5,000 of them are spread within the state.