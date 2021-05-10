ADVERTISEMENT

Two suspected armed robbers have been shot during a gun exchange with the police in Shagamu, Ogun state, an official has said.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Sunday, and other members of the gang escaped with gunshot injuries.

The Ogun State police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Monday, said the robbery operation was at the interchange area of Shagamu before the police intervened and shot dead two of the suspected armed robbers.

Mr Oyeyemi said the police responded to a distress call and the officers met the suspected robbers attacking one Agba Enoch, before they engaged them in a gun duel.

“Two suspected armed were on Sunday 9th of May 2021, shot dead at Shagamu interchange, along Lagos -Ibadan expressway by men of Ogun state police command.

“The two suspects were shot dead following a distress call received by the DPO Shagamu Division, CSP Okiki Agunbiade, at about 9 p.m., that a robbery operation was going on at Shagamu interchange and that one of their victims has been seriously injured.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO quickly led his patrol team to the scene where they met the robbers attacking another person one Agba Enoch. The team engaged them in (a) gun duel at the end of which two members of the gang were fatally injured, while others escaped with gunshot injuries,” the police spokesperson said.

The police said the victim of the suspected armed robbers, one Adekunle Adewale, was seriously macheted on the head and was rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Mr Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police said three handsets, one mock gun, one electric clipper, three ATM cards and one blood-stained cutlass were recovered from the suspects.

Reacting to the incident, Edward Awolowo, the commissioner of police, commended the gallantry display of his men and directed a manhunt of the fleeing members of the gang.

The Ogun police boss appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals, to quickly alert the police if anybody with gunshot injuries is seen in their area.