The Lagos State Government has said it would investigate allegations of medical negligence levelled against Premier Specialist Medical Centre, Victoria Island, leading to the death of Peju Ugboma, a chef.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that at least 3,000 people had signed an online petition, as of Sunday morning, calling on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Ministry of Health to investigate the death.

According to a statement signed by Nwabeze Ugboma on behalf of the family, the deceased died days after undergoing fibroid surgery in the hospital.

The state government said the Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has directed the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMMA) to conduct a proper investigation into the death of the chef and establish the facts of the matter.

“On behalf of the Lagos State Government @followlasg, @HEFAMAA_LASG commiserates with the family of Mrs. Peju Ugboma, may God in His infinite mercies bless her soul and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the agency said via its official Twitter account on Sunday.

“Meanwhile, the Honorable Commissioner @LSMOH, @ProfAkinAbayomi has directed, @HEFAMAA_LASG the agency charged with the responsibility of accrediting, monitoring, and inspecting all public and private health facilities in the State, to conduct a proper investigation on the occurrence to establish the facts of the matter.”

“We assure the family and the public that @HEFAMAA_LASG will do the needful to get to the root of the matter and ensure #JusticeForPeju with a view to preventing such unfortunate incidents in the future.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, on Monday also confirmed the development to this reporter.

“The (Health) commissioner has ordered an investigation into the death of the lady. One of our agencies, HEFEMAA will take it up from there and brief the commissioner,” he said.

The petition

On Sunday, a petition set up by a committee of friends, led by Abdul Mahmud, a human rights lawyer, garnered over 3,000 supporters on Sunday morning, calling Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and the Ministry of Health to investigate the incident.

As of Sunday evening, at least 7,500 people had signed the petition.

Autopsy

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how the family of the late Peju Ugboma accused Premier Specialist Medical Center of negligence resulting in her untimely demise.

The family said an independent autopsy by pathologists at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) showed that Mrs Ugboma suffered internal bleeding after the surgical procedure.

The autopsy revealed that she had about two litres of blood in her abdomen and pelvic area.