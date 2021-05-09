ADVERTISEMENT

The non-teaching staff unions of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, have suspended their five weeks-old strike over non-payment of salaries and unremitted pension deductions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the unions are: Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) under the umbrella of the Joint Action Congress (JAC) of the institution.

The suspension notice was contained in a communique jointly signed by Temidayo Temola, Peter Akindehinde, and Bobola Bamigbola for SSANU, NASU, and NAAT respectively and made available to journalists on Sunday in Okitipupa.

The unions’ executives thanked all members for their cooperation, doggedness, and solidarity, saying the offer by the institution’s management was considered by Congress and there was no need to continue the industrial action.

The unions’ executives, therefore, urged their members to sheathe their swords and resume work on Monday, May 10 as agreed by JAC.

“The leadership of JAC (SSANU, NASU and NAAT), OAUSTECH branch appreciates all members for their cooperation and doggedness, we also appreciate all stakeholders for their intervention with a view to preventing further industrial action.

“This is to inform members that the agreement between the unions and the management have been documented and evidence of payment of seven months pension deductions arrears had also been laid before the union executives.

“In view of this, the strike embarked upon by the unions is hereby suspended until further notice and all members are to resume to their duty posts on Monday, May 10,’’ the communique stated.

NAN recalls that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the institution that joined the industrial action of the non-teaching unions on April 7, had called off its strike and resumed lectures on April 26 while the non-teaching staff continued their agitation.

(NAN)