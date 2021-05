ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun have warned hoodlums planning to attack stations in the state to shun such intentions in order not to face the wrath of the law.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the command,, made this known on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun State.

Mr Oyeyemi said the warning had become necessary to criminals and hoodlums due to ongoing attacks on police stations across the country.

At least 16 officers were killed following a spate of attacks against police facilities across Nigeria last week.

According to Mr Oyeyemi, the police have put in place measures to prevent such attacks on our stations.

“We are battle-ready for anyone planning to attack any of the stations in the state.

“Anyone embarking on such deadly attack should know that they are on a suicide mission,’’ he said.

He advised residents to always provide the police with timely and credible information that could help to stem the crime rate in the state.

(NAN)