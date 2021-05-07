A fire outbreak has occurred at Cairo market, a popular textile market at the Oshodi area of Lagos.
The fire incident which began on Thursday night engulfed several shops in the market, witnesses said.
Pictures and videos circulated on social media also showed a crowd gathered at the scene, many of them wailing at the destruction.
The cause of the fire outbreak could not be ascertained at the time of this report.
Emergency responders from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos Fire Service and other security agencies arrived to quench the fire.
More details will be provided in subsequent reports.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post