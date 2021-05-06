ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has broken his silence on the ongoing conflict between his supporters and groups drumming support for the national leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition over the removal of a party ward chairman in Ado Ekiti.

The party official, Clement Afolabi, was removed from office on Monday by the party executive at the Ado Ekiti LGA after he was accused of anti party activities.

According to a letter from the party secretariat at the Ado Ekiti LGA, Mr Afolabi was accused of anti party activities, but failed to appear before a panel to defend himself.

Following his removal, loyalists of the former Lagos State governor accused Mr Fayemi of masterminding the move, criticizing him for his alleged intolerance of those opposed to his perceived presidential ambition.

The Special Adviser to the President on Police Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, who joined in the accusation against the governor, said Mr Afolabi was removed from office because he identified with a group called South West Agenda 2023 (SWAGA), noted for its campaign for Mr Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

The APC in Ekiti State and aides to the governor deny the allegations.

Mr Fayemi had, in the past, described SWAGA and its activities as anti-party, confirming his opposition to the group’s activities in support of Mr Tinubu.

The governor said it was wrong for the group to have been conceived in the first instance, when the Lagos State Governorship Advisory Council(GAC) being chaired by Mr Tinubu had dissolved all groups in the APC in Lagos, for internal cohesion.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications, Segun Dipe, on Thursday, the governor said Mr Adeyeye erred when he linked him to the removal of a “mere Ward Chairman.”

“We consider referring to himself (Adeyeye) as SWAGA Chairman within the APC as a misnomer,” he said.

“Perhaps Adeyeye needs to be reminded that the APC had since made pronouncements against setting up groups within the party.

“Just last year June (2020), the Lagos APC, led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu dissolved all groups within the party into the APC structure in the state.”

Mr Dipe said according to a communique signed by the Governor’s Advisory Council, which is the highest decision making body within the Lagos APC, all groups, including the two most powerful -The Mandate Group and Justice Forum ceased to exist.

“The resolution, Tinubu himself said, was to restate the often stated position that the only group known is the APC and not any of the factional groups,” he said.

“One then wonders where Adeyeye and his co-travellers derived their powers to float another group within the APC, which they are calling APC members to start porting to. If this is not an anti-party move, then we wonder what it is.”

He said no amount of character assassination from the likes of Mr Adeyeye, would reduce his relevance, and would rather wave it off as one of the usual tantrums of a desperate politician in search of relevance.